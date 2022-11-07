Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Dallas

Current Records: Brooklyn 4-6; Dallas 5-3

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 9:45 p.m. ET Monday. Both teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

This past Saturday, the Nets narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Charlotte Hornets 98-94. Brooklyn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and shooting guard Cameron Thomas, who had 21 points.

Speaking of close games: the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a win this past Friday against the Toronto Raptors by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 35 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. The game made it Doncic's eighth in a row with at least 31 points.

The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-7), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 4-6 and the Mavericks to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Brooklyn and Dallas clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Monday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.80

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.