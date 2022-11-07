Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Dallas
Current Records: Brooklyn 4-6; Dallas 5-3
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 9:45 p.m. ET Monday. Matchupboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous matchupboth teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
This past Saturday, the Nets narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Charlotte Hornets 98-94. Brooklyn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Kevin Durant, who had 27 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and shooting guard Cameron Thomas, who had 21 points.
Speaking of close games: the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a win this past Friday against the Toronto Raptors by the margin of a single free throw, 111-110. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 35 points and six assists in addition to eight boards. The game made it Doncic's eighth in a row with at least 31 points.
The Nets are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-7), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 4-6 and the Mavericks to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Brooklyn and Dallas clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.80
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won ten out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 27, 2022 - Dallas 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Mar 16, 2022 - Dallas 113 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Dec 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Dallas 99
- May 06, 2021 - Dallas 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Feb 27, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Jan 02, 2020 - Dallas 123 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Mar 04, 2019 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Dallas 88
- Nov 21, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Mar 17, 2018 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Dallas 106
- Nov 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Dallas 104
- Mar 19, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Mar 10, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 29, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. Brooklyn 79
- Dec 23, 2015 - Dallas 119 vs. Brooklyn 118