Who's Playing
Denver @ Dallas
Current Records: Denver 9-7; Dallas 8-8
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are staying on the road Monday to face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at American Airlines Center. Denver should still be riding high after a win, while Dallas will be looking to right the ship.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 120-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 22 rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Dallas this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 133-108 to the Houston Rockets. Dallas was down 104-83 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of point guard Luka Doncic, who had 26 points and eight assists along with five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Denver's victory brought them up to 9-7 while the Mavericks' defeat pulled them down to 8-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver ranks first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.5 on average. Dallas is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.8.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
