Who's Playing
Denver @ Dallas
Current Records: Denver 9-6; Dallas 9-6
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Dallas is hoping for another win. They blew past the Nuggets 127-99 this past Friday. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 105-83 advantage. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. The contest made it Doncic's third in a row with at least 33 points.
Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-9-2 against the spread when favored.
Denver's loss took them down to 9-6 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 9-6. Allowing an average of 115 points per game, Denver hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.77
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 10-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won 11 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.
- Nov 18, 2022 - Dallas 127 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2022 - Dallas 103 vs. Denver 89
- Nov 15, 2021 - Dallas 111 vs. Denver 101
- Oct 29, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. Dallas 75
- Mar 13, 2021 - Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Jan 25, 2021 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 113
- Jan 07, 2021 - Dallas 124 vs. Denver 117
- Mar 11, 2020 - Denver 0 vs. Dallas 0
- Jan 08, 2020 - Denver 107 vs. Dallas 106
- Oct 29, 2019 - Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Mar 14, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 22, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 18, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Mar 06, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 91 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 16, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 105
- Apr 11, 2017 - Denver 109 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 19, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 12, 2016 - Dallas 112 vs. Denver 92
- Mar 28, 2016 - Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Mar 06, 2016 - Dallas 0 vs. Denver 0
- Feb 26, 2016 - Denver 0 vs. Dallas 0
- Nov 28, 2015 - Denver 0 vs. Dallas 0