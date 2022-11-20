Who's Playing

Denver @ Dallas

Current Records: Denver 9-6; Dallas 9-6

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Dallas is hoping for another win. They blew past the Nuggets 127-99 this past Friday. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 105-83 advantage. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. The contest made it Doncic's third in a row with at least 33 points.

Dallas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-9-2 against the spread when favored.

Denver's loss took them down to 9-6 while Dallas' victory pulled them up to 9-6. Allowing an average of 115 points per game, Denver hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.77

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 10-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won 11 out of their last 25 games against Dallas.