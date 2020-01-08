Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Denver @ Dallas

Current Records: Denver 25-11; Dallas 23-13

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.67 points per game.

The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, winning 118-110. PG Luka Doncic was the offensive standout of the game for Dallas, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. Doncic now has 11 triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Denver beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Monday. PF Nikola Jokic was an one-man wrecking crew for Denver, picking up 47 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver the last time the two teams met in last October, sneaking past 109-106. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 16 games against Dallas.