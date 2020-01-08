Watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Mavericks vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Dallas
Current Records: Denver 25-11; Dallas 23-13
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET. Dallas struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 116.67 points per game.
The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, winning 118-110. PG Luka Doncic was the offensive standout of the game for Dallas, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a triple-double on 38 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. Doncic now has 11 triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Denver beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Monday. PF Nikola Jokic was an one-man wrecking crew for Denver, picking up 47 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Dallas came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver the last time the two teams met in last October, sneaking past 109-106. Will the Mavericks repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 16 games against Dallas.
- Oct 29, 2019 - Dallas 109 vs. Denver 106
- Mar 14, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Dallas 99
- Feb 22, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Dallas 104
- Dec 18, 2018 - Denver 126 vs. Dallas 118
- Mar 06, 2018 - Dallas 118 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 27, 2018 - Denver 91 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 16, 2018 - Denver 105 vs. Dallas 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 105
- Apr 11, 2017 - Denver 109 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Dallas 87
- Dec 19, 2016 - Denver 117 vs. Dallas 107
- Dec 12, 2016 - Dallas 112 vs. Denver 92
- Mar 28, 2016 - Dallas 97 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Denver 116 vs. Dallas 114
- Feb 26, 2016 - Dallas 122 vs. Denver 116
- Nov 28, 2015 - Dallas 92 vs. Denver 81
