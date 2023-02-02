Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Dallas

Current Records: New Orleans 26-26; Dallas 27-25

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The Dallas Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Orleans came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 122-113. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of shooting guard Herbert Jones, who had 21 points in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, finishing with 53 points (a whopping 48% of their total) and five dimes along with eight boards.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Pelicans are now 26-26 while the Mavericks sit at 27-25. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.6. But Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.2 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won 16 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.