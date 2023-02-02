Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Dallas
Current Records: New Orleans 26-26; Dallas 27-25
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to American Airlines Center at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday. The Dallas Mavericks will be strutting in after a win while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.
New Orleans came up short against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, falling 122-113. A silver lining for New Orleans was the play of shooting guard Herbert Jones, who had 21 points in addition to five steals.
Meanwhile, Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Monday, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory. Point guard Luka Doncic took over for Dallas, finishing with 53 points (a whopping 48% of their total) and five dimes along with eight boards.
New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The Pelicans are now 26-26 while the Mavericks sit at 27-25. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the second most steals per game in the league at 8.6. But Dallas ranks third in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.2 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Mavericks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Dallas have won 16 out of their last 29 games against New Orleans.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 117
- Oct 25, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Dallas 111
- Feb 17, 2022 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 118
- Dec 03, 2021 - New Orleans 107 vs. Dallas 91
- Dec 01, 2021 - Dallas 139 vs. New Orleans 107
- Nov 08, 2021 - Dallas 108 vs. New Orleans 92
- May 12, 2021 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 107
- Mar 27, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Dallas 103
- Feb 12, 2021 - Dallas 143 vs. New Orleans 130
- Mar 04, 2020 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 123
- Dec 07, 2019 - Dallas 130 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 03, 2019 - Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97
- Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98