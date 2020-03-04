Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Dallas
Current Records: New Orleans 26-35; Dallas 37-25
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since March 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pelicans might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Allowing an average of 117.23 points per game, New Orleans has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 139-134 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the loss, New Orleans had strong showings from point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds, and point guard Lonzo Ball, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points, eight dimes and five rebounds. That's Holiday's first triple-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Dallas was just a three-ball short of a win on Monday and fell 109-107 to the Chicago Bulls. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (26 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.
New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take the Pelicans against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
New Orleans was pulverized by Dallas 130-84 in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.50
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 238
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 19 games against Dallas.
- Dec 07, 2019 - Dallas 130 vs. New Orleans 84
- Dec 03, 2019 - Dallas 118 vs. New Orleans 97
- Oct 25, 2019 - Dallas 123 vs. New Orleans 116
- Mar 18, 2019 - New Orleans 129 vs. Dallas 125
- Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans 114 vs. Dallas 112
- Dec 26, 2018 - Dallas 122 vs. New Orleans 119
- Dec 05, 2018 - New Orleans 132 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 20, 2018 - New Orleans 115 vs. Dallas 105
- Mar 04, 2018 - New Orleans 126 vs. Dallas 109
- Dec 29, 2017 - Dallas 128 vs. New Orleans 120
- Nov 03, 2017 - New Orleans 99 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - New Orleans 121 vs. Dallas 118
- Feb 25, 2017 - Dallas 96 vs. New Orleans 83
- Dec 26, 2016 - New Orleans 111 vs. Dallas 104
- Nov 27, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New Orleans 81
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dallas 100 vs. New Orleans 91
- Jan 02, 2016 - New Orleans 105 vs. Dallas 98
- Nov 10, 2015 - New Orleans 120 vs. Dallas 105
- Nov 07, 2015 - Dallas 107 vs. New Orleans 98
