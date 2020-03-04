Watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Dallas

Current Records: New Orleans 26-35; Dallas 37-25

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't won a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks since March 18 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Pelicans might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Dallas at 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. Allowing an average of 117.23 points per game, New Orleans has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 139-134 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the loss, New Orleans had strong showings from point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 12 assists, and ten rebounds, and point guard Lonzo Ball, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points, eight dimes and five rebounds. That's Holiday's first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Dallas was just a three-ball short of a win on Monday and fell 109-107 to the Chicago Bulls. Shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (26 points) was the top scorer for the Mavericks.

New Orleans isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 6, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take the Pelicans against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

New Orleans was pulverized by Dallas 130-84 in the teams' previous meeting last December. Can New Orleans avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.50

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 238

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 19 games against Dallas.