Watch Mavericks vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Toronto (away)
Current Records: Dallas 6-5; Toronto 8-3
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 7-1 against the Dallas Mavericks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Toronto is staying on the road, facing off against Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. If the contest is anything like Toronto's 123-120 victory from the last time they met January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Raptors were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, winning 114-106. Toronto can attribute much of their success to PG Fred VanVleet, who had 30 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Dallas on Thursday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 106-103 defeat against the New York Knicks. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from SG Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 11 assists, and ten boards.
Toronto's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 6-5. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Dallas bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.98
Odds
The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
Toronto have won seven out of their last eight games against Dallas.
- Jan 27, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Dallas 120
- Oct 26, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Dallas 107
- Mar 16, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Dallas 115
- Dec 26, 2017 - Dallas 98 vs. Toronto 93
- Mar 25, 2017 - Toronto 94 vs. Dallas 86
- Mar 13, 2017 - Toronto 100 vs. Dallas 78
- Dec 22, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Dallas 99
- Nov 03, 2015 - Toronto 102 vs. Dallas 91
