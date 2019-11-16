Watch Mavericks vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Toronto (away)

Current Records: Dallas 6-5; Toronto 8-3

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 7-1 against the Dallas Mavericks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Toronto is staying on the road, facing off against Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. If the contest is anything like Toronto's 123-120 victory from the last time they met January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Raptors were able to grind out a solid win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, winning 114-106. Toronto can attribute much of their success to PG Fred VanVleet, who had 30 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Dallas on Thursday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 106-103 defeat against the New York Knicks. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from SG Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 11 assists, and ten boards.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 8-3 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 6-5. We'll see if Toronto can repeat their recent success or if Dallas bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.98

Odds

The Mavericks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last eight games against Dallas.