Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Dallas

Current Records: San Antonio 24-26; Dallas 29-22

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mavericks didn't have too much trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks at home this past Thursday as they won 116-101. It was another big night for Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 121-119 to the Denver Nuggets this past Friday. San Antonio's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists, and point guard Derrick White, who had 25 points.

Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Spurs out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Dallas.