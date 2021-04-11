Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Dallas
Current Records: San Antonio 24-26; Dallas 29-22
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Dallas will be strutting in after a win while San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Mavericks didn't have too much trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks at home this past Thursday as they won 116-101. It was another big night for Dallas' center Kristaps Porzingis, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 17 rebounds.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for San Antonio as they fell 121-119 to the Denver Nuggets this past Friday. San Antonio's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 12 assists, and point guard Derrick White, who had 25 points.
Dallas is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 7 easily too and instead slipped up with a 102-93. In other words, don't count the Spurs out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Dallas.
- Mar 10, 2021 - Dallas 115 vs. San Antonio 104
- Jan 22, 2021 - Dallas 122 vs. San Antonio 117
- Mar 10, 2020 - San Antonio 119 vs. Dallas 109
- Feb 26, 2020 - Dallas 109 vs. San Antonio 103
- Dec 26, 2019 - Dallas 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Nov 18, 2019 - Dallas 117 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 10, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 94
- Mar 12, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 105
- Jan 16, 2019 - San Antonio 105 vs. Dallas 101
- Oct 29, 2018 - San Antonio 113 vs. Dallas 108
- Dec 16, 2017 - San Antonio 98 vs. Dallas 96
- Dec 12, 2017 - Dallas 95 vs. San Antonio 89
- Nov 27, 2017 - San Antonio 115 vs. Dallas 108
- Nov 14, 2017 - San Antonio 97 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 07, 2017 - San Antonio 102 vs. Dallas 89
- Jan 29, 2017 - Dallas 105 vs. San Antonio 101
- Nov 30, 2016 - San Antonio 94 vs. Dallas 87
- Nov 21, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Apr 13, 2016 - San Antonio 96 vs. Dallas 91
- Feb 05, 2016 - San Antonio 116 vs. Dallas 90
- Jan 17, 2016 - San Antonio 112 vs. Dallas 83
- Nov 25, 2015 - San Antonio 88 vs. Dallas 83