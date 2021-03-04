Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Dallas

Current Records: Oklahoma City 14-20; Dallas 17-16

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center after having had a few days off. Dallas will be strutting in after a victory while the Thunder will be stumbling in from a loss.

The night started off rough for Oklahoma City on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 126-96 punch to the gut against the Denver Nuggets. Oklahoma City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-43. Power forward Darius Bazley (22 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Dallas beat the Orlando Magic 130-124 on Monday. The Mavericks' point guard Luka Doncic did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 33 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.

The Thunder are expected to lose this next one by 5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 12-5 ATS in away games but only 19-15 all in all.

Oklahoma City is now 14-20 while Dallas sits at 17-16. Dallas is 9-7 after wins this season, and Oklahoma City is 9-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mavericks slightly, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 14 out of their last 22 games against Dallas.

Jan 27, 2020 - Dallas 107 vs. Oklahoma City 97

Dec 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Dallas 101

Mar 31, 2019 - Dallas 106 vs. Oklahoma City 103

Dec 31, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Dallas 102

Dec 30, 2018 - Dallas 105 vs. Oklahoma City 103

Nov 10, 2018 - Dallas 111 vs. Oklahoma City 96

Feb 28, 2018 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Dallas 110

Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 116 vs. Oklahoma City 113

Nov 25, 2017 - Dallas 97 vs. Oklahoma City 81

Nov 12, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Dallas 99

Mar 27, 2017 - Oklahoma City 92 vs. Dallas 91

Mar 05, 2017 - Dallas 104 vs. Oklahoma City 89

Jan 26, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 98

Apr 25, 2016 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Dallas 104

Apr 23, 2016 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Dallas 108

Apr 21, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Dallas 102

Apr 18, 2016 - Dallas 85 vs. Oklahoma City 84

Apr 16, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 70

Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Dallas 103

Jan 22, 2016 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Dallas 106

Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Dallas 89

Nov 22, 2015 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Dallas 114

Injury Report for Dallas

Luka Doncic: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City