Who's Playing

Portland @ Dallas

Current Records: Portland 15-10; Dallas 13-14

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (9-9), but not for long. The Trail Blazers will square off against Dallas on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at American Airlines Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Rip City strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 129-110. Portland relied on the efforts of center Enes Kanter, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 boards, and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., who had 26 points. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Kanter has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Dallas had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, taking their contest 143-130. Point guard Luka Doncic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and almost finishing with a triple-double on 46 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Portland to 15-10 and the Mavericks to 13-14. Allowing an average of 115.08 points per game, the Trail Blazers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a 5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Portland both have nine wins in their last 18 games.