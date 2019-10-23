Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Mavericks vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Washington (away)
Last Season Records: Dallas 33-49; Washington 32-50
What to Know
Washington and Dallas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Returning after a rocky 32-50 year, Washington is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Dallas (33-49), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48% from the floor, which was the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Dallas could only manage to knock down 44.70% of their shots, making them fourth worst in the league in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.
Since the experts predict a loss, Washington will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards.
Over/Under: 222
Series History
Dallas have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.
- Mar 06, 2019 - Washington 132 vs. Dallas 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Dallas 119 vs. Washington 100
- Jan 22, 2018 - Dallas 98 vs. Washington 75
- Nov 07, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Washington 99
- Mar 15, 2017 - Dallas 112 vs. Washington 107
- Jan 03, 2017 - Dallas 113 vs. Washington 105
- Dec 12, 2015 - Washington 114 vs. Dallas 111
- Dec 06, 2015 - Dallas 116 vs. Washington 104
