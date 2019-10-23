Watch Mavericks vs. Wizards: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas (home) vs. Washington (away)

Last Season Records: Dallas 33-49; Washington 32-50

What to Know

Washington and Dallas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center. Returning after a rocky 32-50 year, Washington is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Dallas (33-49), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Wizards allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 48% from the floor, which was the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But Dallas could only manage to knock down 44.70% of their shots, making them fourth worst in the league in field goal percentage. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Since the experts predict a loss, Washington will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Wizards.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last eight games against Washington.