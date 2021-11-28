Through 3 Quarters

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards have kept the scorekeepers busy with 184 between them three quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Dallas is up 93-91

The Mavericks have been led by point guard Luka Doncic, who so far has 27 points and eight assists. Shooting guard Bradley Beal has led the way so far for Washington, as he has 24 points and four assists in addition to four boards.

Washington hasn't lost 70% of the games in which they were down heading into the final period this year, so a victory here would be refreshing.

Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 12-7; Dallas 10-7

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are 3-9 against the Dallas Mavericks since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Washington might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Dallas at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at American Airlines Center. If the game is anything like the Mavericks' 125-124 win from their previous meeting in May, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Friday, the Wizards narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-99. Shooting guard Bradley Beal (20 points) and small forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20 points) were the top scorers for Washington.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Dallas ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 112-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. It was another big night for Dallas' power forward Kristaps Porzingis, who had 30 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Washington is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Wizards to 12-7 and the Mavericks to 10-7. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

The Mavericks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 12 games against Washington.