3rd Quarter Report

The Warriors are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 86-85, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Warriors came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Golden State 18-21, Memphis 14-25

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The Grizzlies will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at FedExForum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After a 127-123 finish the last time they played, the Grizzlies and the Knicks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Memphis fell 106-94 to New York on Saturday. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Warriors found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 129-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors had strong showings from Brandin Podziemski, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds, and Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 28 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kuminga has scored all season.

Memphis' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 14-25. As for Golden State, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-21 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies strolled past the Warriors in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a score of 133-119. Will the Grizzlies repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.