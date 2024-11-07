Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Grizzlies look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 59-53, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Grizzlies came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: Los Angeles 4-3, Memphis 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.80

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. The Lakers are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Monday, the Lakers came up short against the Pistons and fell 115-103. The match marked Los Angeles' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the defeat, the Lakers had strong showings from Anthony Davis, who almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine rebounds, and LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Grizzlies last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Nets by a score of 106-104.

The Grizzlies' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zach Edey, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds, and Ja Morant, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine assists. Santi Aldama, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 26 assists in six consecutive contests.

Los Angeles has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season. As for Memphis, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.

The Lakers skirted past the Grizzlies 123-120 in their previous meeting back in April. Do the Lakers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Grizzlies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.