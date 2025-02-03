Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Memphis Grizzlies

Current Records: San Antonio 21-25, Memphis 33-16

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

What to Know

The Spurs have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at FedExForum. The Spurs are expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Spurs will head into Saturday's match out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Saturday after a huge 26-point win in their prior game. They lost 105-103 to the Heat on a last-minute shot From Bam Adebayo. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for San Antonio in their matchups with Miami: they've now lost five in a row.

The Bucks typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday the Grizzlies proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against Milwaukee by a score of 132-119.

The Grizzlies' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Santi Aldama, who scored 23 points in addition to eight rebounds. Aldama is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

The Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Bucks only posted 32.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 21-25. As for Memphis, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 33-16 record this season.

While only the Grizzlies took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be San Antonio's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

The Spurs suffered a grim 140-112 defeat to the Grizzlies in their previous matchup back in January. Can the Spurs avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 241.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.