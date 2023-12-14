Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Chicago 9-16, Miami 14-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Miami Heat will get right back to it and host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 14th at Kaseya Center. The Heat might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 22 turnovers on Wednesday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact the Heat proved. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 115-104. The Heat pushed the score to 91-70 by the end of the third, a deficit the Hornets cut but never quite recovered from.

Meanwhile, Chicago couldn't handle Denver on Tuesday and fell 114-106. The over/under was set at 219.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bulls' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Coby White, who scored 27 points along with eight assists, and Nikola Vucevic who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 16 rebounds. Vucevic is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

Miami has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-16.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Miami is playing at home, but their 3-7 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Miami is a 4-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Heat slightly, as the game opened with the Heat as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 217.5 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.