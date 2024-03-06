3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Heat and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 93-88, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Heat keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 35-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 9-52 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Detroit 9-51, Miami 34-26

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

The Heat will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Heat will be strutting in after a win while the Pistons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Jazz 126-120.

It was another big night for Jimmy Butler, who scored 37 points along with seven assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Bam Adebayo was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 113-91 punch to the gut against Orlando on Sunday. The Pistons have not had much luck with the Magic recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Miami is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 34-26 record this season. As for Detroit, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-51 record this season.

The Heat barely slipped by the Pistons when the teams last played back in October of 2023, winning 103-102. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a big 11.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 217 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.