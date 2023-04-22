Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami Heat

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 58-24, Miami 44-38

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Milwaukee 1, Miami 1

On Saturday, the Milwaukee Bucks will fight it out against the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. The Bucks and the Heat are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head to heads.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with Miami at home as they won 138-122. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established a 33 point advantage. They got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jrue Holiday out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists. That is the fourth consecutive contest in which Holiday has had at least ten assists.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Bucks were dropping bombs downtown and wound up with a fantastic 25 three-pointers. They are 27-7 when they drop that many from long range.

Having now played two matches, the Bucks and the Heat are on even footing with one win each. Check back here after the game to see who wins this pivital Game 3 matchup.

Odds

Milwaukee are a 5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 220 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.