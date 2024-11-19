Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Miami Heat

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-10, Miami 5-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Heat are heading back home. They just played last yesterday, but they'll still welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Kaseya Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Heat going off as just a three-point favorite.

On Sunday, the Heat came up short against the Pacers and fell 119-110.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Herro, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points. What's more, he also posted a 63.6% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Terry Rozier, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from downtown.

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 98-86 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic. The contest marked Philadelphia's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The 76ers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jared McCain, who went 10 for 17 en route to 29 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the 76ers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March.

Miami's loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Philadelphia, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Heat have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've only made 32.3% of their threes this season. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Heat and the 76ers were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in April, but the Heat came up empty-handed after a 105-104 loss. Will the Heat have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miami is a 3-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 213 points.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.