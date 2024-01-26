Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Cleveland 26-16, Milwaukee 31-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, Milwaukee earned a 126-116 victory over Cleveland.

It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 18 rebounds, and ten assists. The match was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Khris Middleton was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-13 record this season. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 26-16.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 17-27 ATS record.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.