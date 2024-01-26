Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks
Current Records: Cleveland 26-16, Milwaukee 31-13
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Last Wednesday, Milwaukee earned a 126-116 victory over Cleveland.
It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double on 35 points, 18 rebounds, and ten assists. The match was his third in a row with at least 30 points. Khris Middleton was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with five assists and five rebounds.
Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 31-13 record this season. As for Cleveland, their defeat dropped their record down to 26-16.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Cavaliers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 17-27 ATS record.
Odds
Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 238 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 24, 2024 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Cleveland 116
- Jan 17, 2024 - Cleveland 135 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 29, 2023 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 111
- Jan 21, 2023 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 21, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Nov 25, 2022 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Cleveland 102
- Nov 16, 2022 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 10, 2022 - Cleveland 133 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Jan 26, 2022 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 18, 2021 - Cleveland 119 vs. Milwaukee 90