Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Dallas 9-3, Milwaukee 8-4

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

The Bucks have been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Bucks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Bucks' and the Hornets' matchup on Friday was close at halftime, but the Bucks turned on the heat in the second half with 71 points. Milwaukee put the hurt on Charlotte with a sharp 130-99 win. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, as the Bucks did.

The Bucks got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Damian Lillard out in front who scored 27 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Mavericks and the Wizards didn't disappoint and broke past the 242.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Dallas came out on top against Washington by a score of 130-117. The victory was just what the Mavericks needed coming off of a 131-110 defeat in their prior game.

The Mavericks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tim Hardaway Jr. led the charge by going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 3 assists. Dereck Lively II was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

Milwaukee is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the Bucks are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-9 against the spread).

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Bucks have themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 48.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked fourth in field goal percentage per game overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've nailed 48.3% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246 points.

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.