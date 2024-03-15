Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Philadelphia 36-29, Milwaukee 42-24

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Bucks have been on the road for four straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Bucks gave up the first points and the most points on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Milwaukee lost to the Kings, and the Bucks lost bad. The score wound up at 129-94. The Bucks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-56.

Despite the loss, the Bucks got a solid performance out of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. Antetokounmpo has been hot recently, having posted 30 or more points the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the 76ers and the Knicks played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 209-point over/under. Philadelphia's painful 106-79 defeat to the Knicks might stick with them for a while. The 76ers were down 87-61 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Knicks posted 32 assists.

Milwaukee has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 42-24 record this season. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 36-29.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the 76ers (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bucks took their victory against the 76ers in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 119-98. With the Bucks ahead 69-48 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 8.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 220 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.