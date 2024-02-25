Halftime Report

Down one at the end of the first quarter, the Nets now have the lead. After two quarters, neither team has the match in the bag, but the Nets lead 45-42 over the Timberwolves. The Nets took a big hit to their ego last Thursday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

The Nets entered the matchup with three straight losses and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Timberwolves hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Brooklyn 21-34, Minnesota 39-17

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves will get right back to it and host the Brooklyn Nets at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Target Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Timberwolves unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 112-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Timberwolves didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They suffered a painful 121-93 defeat at the hands of Toronto. The Nets found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 15.5% worse than the opposition.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They are 1-5 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 39-17. As for Brooklyn, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 21-34 record this season.

Looking forward to Saturday, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-2 record against the spread vs the Nets over their last nine matchups.

The Timberwolves came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nets in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 96-94. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.