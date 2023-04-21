Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Minnesota 42-40

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 2, Minnesota 0

On Friday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff contest at 9:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Nuggets are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Denver beat Minnesota 122-113. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 189 points. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were among the main playmakers for the Nuggets as the former went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 5 assists and the latter almost dropped a triple-double: 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Nuggets had wet jumpers throughout the game and made an excellent 54.1% of their shots. They are 22-4 when they make their shots fall so well.

The Nuggets are winning the series right now, leading the Timberwolves 2-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Nuggets can scoop up another win or if the Timberwolves can turn things around.

Odds

Denver are a slight 2.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

