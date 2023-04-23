Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Denver 53-29, Minnesota 42-40

How To Watch

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Denver 3, Minnesota 0

On Monday, the Denver Nuggets will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff game at 1:30 a.m. ET at Target Center. The Nuggets are coming into the match hot, having won their last four games.

On Saturday, Denver earned a 120-111 win over Minnesota. That's two games straight that the Nuggets have won by nine points. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Michael Porter Jr. led the charge as he earned 25 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Nuggets worked together to rack up an awesome 32 assists. They are 34-6 when they're able to pass the ball that well.

The Nuggets are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Timberwolves 3-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Nuggets can scoop up another win or if the Timberwolves can turn things around.

Odds

Denver are a 4-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

