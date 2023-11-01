Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Denver 4-0, Minnesota 1-2

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. The Nuggets are currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Nuggets proved on Monday. They walked away with a 110-102 victory over Utah.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jokic hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for four straight games.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Timberwolves on Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 127-113 to Atlanta.

Despite their defeat, the Timberwolves saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Anthony Edwards, who earned 31 points along with 7 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

Denver's win bumped their record up to 4-0. As for Minnesota, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets skirted past the Timberwolves 112-109 when the teams last played back in April. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.