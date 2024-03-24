Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Golden State 36-33, Minnesota 48-22

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Warriors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Warriors were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

We saw a pretty high 242-over/under line set for the Warriors' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell 123-111 to Indiana on Friday. The Warriors were up 60-48 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though they lost, the Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Pacers only pulled down 12 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Timberwolves and the Cavaliers played on Friday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 206-point over/under. Minnesota came out on top against the Cavaliers by a score of 104-91.

Golden State's loss dropped their record down to 36-33. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 48-22 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Warriors took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.