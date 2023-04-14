Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Oklahoma City 40-42, Minnesota 42-40

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Oklahoma City 0, Minnesota 0

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves will fight it out at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center to see who snags the last playoff spot and who heads home. The Timberwolves are expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Thunder this last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 123-118. The win was nothing new for the Thunder as they're now sitting on three straight. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josh Giddey led the charge as he almost dropped a triple-double: 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Lakers on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Minnesota fell to Los Angeles 108-102. The loss hurts even more since the Timberwolves were up 76-61 with 5:59 left in the third.

Even though they lost, the Timberwolves worked together to rack up an excellent 30 assists. This was only their third loss (out of 19 games) when they're able to pass the ball that well.

The Thunder finished their regular season with a 40-42 record overall (48.8% PCT). The Timberwolves did slightly better, finishing 42-40 (51.2% PCT). The winner of Friday's game will have snagged the last spot in the Western conference playoffs (the 8th seed), while the loser will have to wait until next year to try again.

Odds

Minnesota are a solid 5.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

