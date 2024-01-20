Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Oklahoma City 28-13, Minnesota 30-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 8-2 against the Thunder since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Timberwolves had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 118-103 victory over Memphis. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:47 mark of the first quarter, when the Timberwolves were facing a 27-14 deficit.

The Timberwolves got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Mike Conley out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Anthony Edwards, who scored 28 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Thunder and the Jazz didn't disappoint and broke past the 246.5 point over/under on Thursday. Oklahoma City snuck past Utah with a 134-129 win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former scored 31 points along with six assists and six rebounds and the latter scored 27 points along with eight assists.

Minnesota has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 30-11 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their victory bumped their record up to 28-13.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 50.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Timberwolves might still be hurting after the devastating 129-106 loss they got from the Thunder when the teams last played back in December of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 34 points along with nine assists and six rebounds. Now that the Timberwolves know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.