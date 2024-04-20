Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Phoenix 49-33, Minnesota 56-26

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $69.77

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Phoenix 0, Minnesota 0

The Suns are 9-1 against the Timberwolves since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Phoenix Suns will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Suns pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are hoping to do on Saturday what they couldn't on Sunday: put an end to the Suns' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Suns blew past the Timberwolves 125-106.

Bradley Beal was nothing short of spectacular: he made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 36 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Grayson Allen, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The Suns and the Timberwolves will be playing the first game of their best-of-seven series on Saturday. Check back on CBS Sports to see who will be starting their playoff series on the wrong foot.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.