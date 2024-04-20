Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular Season Records: Phoenix 49-33, Minnesota 56-26Current Series Standings: Phoenix 0, Minnesota 0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
What to Know
The Suns are 9-1 against the Timberwolves since November of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Phoenix Suns will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff contest at 3:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Suns pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 1.5-point favorite Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves are hoping to do on Saturday what they couldn't on Sunday: put an end to the Suns' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Suns blew past the Timberwolves 125-106.
Bradley Beal was nothing short of spectacular: he made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 36 points and 5 assists. Another player making a difference was Grayson Allen, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals.
The Suns and the Timberwolves will be playing the first game of their best-of-seven series on Saturday. Check back on CBS Sports to see who will be starting their playoff series on the wrong foot.
Odds
Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
Series History
Phoenix has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Apr 05, 2024 - Phoenix 97 vs. Minnesota 87
- Nov 15, 2023 - Phoenix 133 vs. Minnesota 115
- Mar 29, 2023 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 100
- Jan 13, 2023 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116
- Nov 09, 2022 - Phoenix 129 vs. Minnesota 117
- Nov 01, 2022 - Phoenix 116 vs. Minnesota 107
- Mar 23, 2022 - Phoenix 125 vs. Minnesota 116
- Jan 28, 2022 - Phoenix 134 vs. Minnesota 124
- Nov 15, 2021 - Phoenix 99 vs. Minnesota 96