Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Sacramento 8-6, Minnesota 11-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Even though the Timberwolves have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Minnesota walked away with a 112-99 victory over Philadelphia. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.6% better than the opposition, as the Timberwolves' was.

The Timberwolves can attribute much of their success to Anthony Edwards, who scored 31 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to New Orleans 117-112. The Kings have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Domantas Sabonis, who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Minnesota's win bumped their season record to 11-3 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped theirs to 10-5.

Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Timberwolves haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.