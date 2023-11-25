Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Sacramento 8-6, Minnesota 11-3

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing in front of their home fans against the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Even though the Timberwolves have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Minnesota came out on top against Philadelphia by a score of 112-99. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 16.6% better than the opposition, as the Timberwolves' was.

Among those leading the charge was Anthony Edwards, who scored 31 points along with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Kings on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell to New Orleans 117-112. The Kings have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Domantas Sabonis, who scored 23 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to 10-5.

Going forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Timberwolves haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.

Mar 27, 2023 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 115

Mar 04, 2023 - Minnesota 138 vs. Sacramento 134

Jan 30, 2023 - Sacramento 118 vs. Minnesota 111

Jan 28, 2023 - Minnesota 117 vs. Sacramento 110

Feb 09, 2022 - Sacramento 132 vs. Minnesota 119

Feb 08, 2022 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 114

Nov 17, 2021 - Minnesota 107 vs. Sacramento 97

Apr 21, 2021 - Sacramento 128 vs. Minnesota 125

Apr 20, 2021 - Minnesota 134 vs. Sacramento 120

Apr 05, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Sacramento 106

Injury Report for the Timberwolves

Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee)

Jaden McDaniels: Out (Ankle)

Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Injury Report for the Kings