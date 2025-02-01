Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Washington 6-40, Minnesota 26-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FanDuel SN - North Plus

FanDuel SN - North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will host the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Wizards are crawling into this contest hobbled by 16 consecutive losses, while the Timberwolves will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

The Timberwolves are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They were the clear victor by a 138-113 margin over the Jazz on Thursday. Minnesota pushed the score to 101-75 by the end of the third, a deficit Utah cut but never quite recovered from.

Anthony Edwards was a one-man wrecking crew for the Timberwolves as he shot 6-for-9 from deep and dropped a double-double on 36 points and 11 assists. That's the most assists Edwards has posted since back in January of 2024. The team also got some help courtesy of Rudy Gobert, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Jazz only posted 21.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 134-96, which was the final score in the Wizards' tilt against the Lakers on Thursday. Washington was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 78-45.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-21 record this season. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 6-40.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've only made 32.7% of their threes this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves strolled past the Wizards in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 120-106. Will the Timberwolves repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 16.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 17-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.