Watch: Montrezl Harrell Throws Down Monster Dunk in His First Clippers Start
Watch: Montrezl Harrell Throws Down Monster Dunk in His First Clippers Start
So far, so good for the new starter.
Montrezl Harrell is the Clippers starting power forward you never expected. All-Star Blake Griffin has been a fixture at the position, and in the even that he misses time, Doc Rivers almost always goes with a small-ball lineup—meaning you’d expect a combination of Danilo Gallinari, Wesley Johnson, and Sam Dekker to start at the forward positions. But with Gallinari also injured, and Dekker struggling with his shot, Rivers chose to put Montrezl Harrell into the starting lineup after Blake Griffin was injured earlier this week.
The early returns are good—despite not playing a sharing the floor with DeAndre Jordan for a single minute so far this season, Harrell managed 9 points, 2 rebounds, and an assist on 3-3 shooting in 13 minutes in his first start tonight. The team was also +6 with him on the floor.
Here’s one of his three buckets: an emphatic dunk. That’s kind of his signature move.
#PullUpNWreck @MONSTATREZZ— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 1, 2017
: https://t.co/ct61GcP7FS
: #PrimeTicket pic.twitter.com/6eBZwbTbXm
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LaVar explains 'crucial' Lakers mistake
Surprise, surprise -- LaVar had some thoughts on the Lakers' loss
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
-
Whiteside concerned with knee injury
Whiteside suffered a bone bruise on opening night, and has missed six games throughout the...