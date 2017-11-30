Watch: Montrezl Harrell Throws Down Monster Dunk in His First Clippers Start

So far, so good for the new starter.

Montrezl Harrell is the Clippers starting power forward you never expected. All-Star Blake Griffin has been a fixture at the position, and in the even that he misses time, Doc Rivers almost always goes with a small-ball lineup—meaning you’d expect a combination of Danilo Gallinari, Wesley Johnson, and Sam Dekker to start at the forward positions. But with Gallinari also injured, and Dekker struggling with his shot, Rivers chose to put Montrezl Harrell into the starting lineup after Blake Griffin was injured earlier this week.

The early returns are good—despite not playing a sharing the floor with DeAndre Jordan for a single minute so far this season, Harrell managed 9 points, 2 rebounds, and an assist on 3-3 shooting in 13 minutes in his first start tonight. The team was also +6 with him on the floor.

Here’s one of his three buckets: an emphatic dunk. That’s kind of his signature move.