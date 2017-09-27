WATCH: 'NBA 2K18' glitch causes Warriors' Kevin Durant to celebrate with Thunder

Is it a coincidence, or did the digital KD have flashbacks to a past life?

It appears that "NBA 2K18" is so far ahead of its time that the players within the video game are capable of recalling their own past memories. That's the only explanation I can come up with for the strange footage shared on the web this week.

Why else would Kevin Durant, star forward for the Golden State Warriors, celebrate a big-time bucket with the Oklahoma City Thunder? Some may argue that this is just a glitch in the game's coding that resulted in a very odd coincidence. But, to me, it's obvious that the digital Durant experienced momentary flashbacks to a past life and was compelled to celebrate with his former team. 

It's also worth pointing out that the reunion was very well-received by Thunder players, who clearly miss KD in OKC. That being said, Russell Westbrook is nowhere to be found during the celebration.

via GIPHY

Since we already know that KD has multiple personalities on Twitter, I really don't think we can rule out him having multiple personalities in "NBA 2K" as well. The proof is right in front of us.

