Watch NBA All-Star Game 2018 online: Live stream, TV channel, date, time, rosters
Here's how to watch Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game
The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is right around the corner, and there's excitement swelling over this year's brand-new format that eliminates the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference teams.
This time around teams were selected by the leading vote-getter from each conference, LeBron James and Steph Curry, and captains were allowed to choose players from the pool of All-Stars regardless of conference affiliation.
As a result we could have a much more competitive game, and if nothing else it will give the All-Star Game a different look and feel than in years past. Here's how to watch the game on TV or via live stream.
How to watch NBA All-Star Game
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 18
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: TNTdrama.com or Watch TNT app
Rosters
Team LeBron starters
- LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
- DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
Team LeBron reserves
- Al Horford, Boston Celtics
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
- Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
- Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons (injury replacement)
- Goran Dragic, Miami Heat (injury replacement)
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (injury replacement)
Injured, will not play
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
- John Wall, Washington Wizards
- Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks
Coach: Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets
Team Stephen starters
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- James Harden, Houston Rockets
- Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
* Fifth starter TBA after DeMarcus Cousins injury
Team Stephen reserves
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
- Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder (injury replacement)
Injured, will not play
- DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans
Coach: Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
