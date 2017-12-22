Watch NBA Christmas Day 2017 games online, live stream, TV channels, tip times

It's Christmas time which means there's plenty of NBA action to enjoy

It's Christmas time in the NBA, which means there's plenty of hoops action in the Association to consume and enjoy. Here's all the information you'll need to watch each game on Christmas Day.

How to watch Knicks vs. 76ers

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 25
  • Time: Noon ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
News

Joel Embiid is coming into Christmas with a back injury that could potentially sideline him. For now he's expected to play.

Analysis

What looked like it could be a snooze fest in the preseason has turned into a fun matchup of future stars as long as Embiid plays. If he does, him going up against Kristaps Porzingis will certainly be a holiday treat.

How to watch Warriors vs. Cavaliers

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 25
  • Time: 3 p.m ET
  • Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
News

Stephen Curry (ankle) will most likely miss the Christmas NBA Finals rematch against the Cavs.

Isaiah Thomas, while making progress, is not expected to play on Christmas Day either.

Analysis

This rematch will be fun thanks to name recognition. Yet with so many injuries and key players missing it won't set any kind of statement for the future like last year's Christmas Day game did.

How to watch Wizards vs. Celtics

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 25
  • Time: 5:30 p.m ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts 
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
Analysis

This rivalry goes back into last season's playoff series. The Celtics roster might look different, but there's no way there isn't some resentment left over from their hot-blooded matchup.

How to watch Thunder vs Rockets

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 25
  • Time: 8 p.m ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
News

The banged-up Rockets could be without a few names entering this one. Chris Paul had to leave the Lakers loss with knee soreness and they've been without Luc Mbah a Moute due to injury as well.

Analysis

The Thunder have started to turn their season around and Christmas would be the perfect time to make a statement. The Rockets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA and, even with injuries, will be hard to stop.

How to watch Timberwolves vs Lakers

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 25
  • Time: 10:30 p.m ET
  • Where: Staples Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: TNT
  • Streaming: TNT
Analysis

The Lakers and Timberwolves have a chance to finish out Christmas Day strong. Even though Minnesota has a superior record, Los Angels is proving to be very competitive with just about anybody. 

