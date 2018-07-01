Watch NBA Finals 2018 online: Live stream, dates, times, schedule, playoff bracket, series matchups
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
The Golden State Warriors have taken a 1-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. It was a much closer contest than expected, and the Cavaliers easily could have won the game in regulation. Instead, it went to overtime, and the Warriors proved to be too much in the extra frame, escaping with a 124-114 win despite 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists by LeBron James.
The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC, and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
2018 NBA Finals
NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114
- Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Finals schedule by date
The NBA playoffs continue on Sunday with Game 2 between the Warriors and Cavaliers
-
LeBron scores career-high 51 in loss
LeBron, who sets a ton of records in Game 1, fails to get the win despite a Finals career-high...
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 1 recap
The Warriors and Cavaliers will meet for the fourth straight year for the right to be crowned...
-
WATCH: Game 1 of Finals ends in scuffle
Tristan Thompson was ejected at the end of Game 1 for a rather strange call
-
Frustrated LeBron became Twitter's meme
J.R. Smith may have forgotten the score in a key moment of an NBA Finals game, but he helped...