Watch NBA Finals 2018 online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, playoff bracket, series matchups
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
With a Game 7 win over the Celtics on Sunday, the Cavaliers punched their ticket to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. On the other side, the Warriors did the same with a Game 7 win over the Rockets. As a result, we have Cavaliers-Warriors Round 4, as both teams look to be crowned champions once again.
The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC, and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
2018 NBA Finals
NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
