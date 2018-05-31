Watch NBA Finals 2018 online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, playoff bracket, series matchups

With a Game 7 win over the Celtics on Sunday, the Cavaliers punched their ticket to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. On the other side, the Warriors did the same with a Game 7 win over the Rockets. As a result, we have Cavaliers-Warriors Round 4, as both teams look to be crowned champions once again.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC, and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

2018 NBA Finals

NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* -- if necessary



