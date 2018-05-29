Watch NBA Finals 2018 online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, series matchups, playoff bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
The Cavaliers punched their ticket to a fourth straight NBA Finals with their Game 7 win over the Celtics on Sunday night, and on Monday the Warriors did the same, beating the Rockets in Game 7 of their series to set up a fourth straight matchup between Cleveland and Golden State.
The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC the rest of the way and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
2018 NBA Finals
NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Herbert: Celtics show Cavs this series will be different
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94 | Botkin: Celtics dismiss Cavs' ace up their sleeve
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86 | Herbert: Morris laments poor defense against LeBron
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102 | Herbert: Cavs exploiting mismatches
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 96, Cavaliers 83 | Ward-Henninger: Tatum steps up, LeBron looks tired
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 99
- Game 7 in Boston: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 99 | Ward-Henninger: Cavs' experience bests C's, for now
Western Conference
Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106 | Botkin: Warriors make Game 1 statement
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 127, Warriors 105 | Ward-Henninger: Curry goes cold as Rockets regain form
- Game 3 in Oakland: Warriors 126, Rockets 85 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr's adjustments helped Curry break out of slump
- Game 4 in Oakland: Rockets 95, Warriors 92 | Forgrave: Rockets save season
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 98, Warriors 94
- Game 6 in Oakland: Warriors 115, Rockets 86
- Game 7 in Houston: Warriors 101, Rockets 92
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
-
