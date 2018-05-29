Watch NBA Finals 2018 online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, series matchups, playoff bracket

The Cavaliers punched their ticket to a fourth straight NBA Finals with their Game 7 win over the Celtics on Sunday night, and on Monday the Warriors did the same, beating the Rockets in Game 7 of their series to set up a fourth straight matchup between Cleveland and Golden State.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC the rest of the way and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

2018 NBA Finals

NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* -- if necessary



Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

