Watch NBA Finals 2018 online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, series matchups, playoff bracket

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

The Cavaliers punched their ticket to a fourth straight NBA Finals with their Game 7 win over the Celtics on Sunday night, and on Monday the Warriors did the same, beating the Rockets in Game 7 of their series to set up a fourth straight matchup between Cleveland and Golden State. 

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on ABC the rest of the way and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

2018 NBA Finals

NBA Finals: No. 2 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors 

  • Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
    * -- if necessary  

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

NBA Playoff bracket.  Igor Mello/CBS Sports
