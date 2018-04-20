Watch NBA Playoff games 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
It's hard to believe, but some NBA playoff series look like they're starting to draw to a close. The Warriors and Pelicans both took commanding 3-0 leads on Thursday, and the Raptors and Celtics will try to do the same during Friday's slate. Make sure you know how to watch each game online.
All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119
- Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN2, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: Sixers 130, Heat 103
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, Sixers 103
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: Saturday, April 21, 2:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: TBD
- Game 6 in Miami: TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Philadelphia: TBD (if necessary)
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Portland: TBA (if necessary)
No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95
- Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA
- Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
