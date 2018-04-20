Watch NBA Playoff games 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups

It's hard to believe, but some NBA playoff series look like they're starting to draw to a close. The Warriors and Pelicans both took commanding 3-0 leads on Thursday, and the Raptors and Celtics will try to do the same during Friday's slate. Make sure you know how to watch each game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNTDrama.com or TNT App For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106

Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119



Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN2, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN2, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107

Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106



Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ABC, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80

Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97



Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA



Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101

Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82



Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ESPN, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNT, TNTDrama.com or TNT App Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)



Playoff series preview

Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92

Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101



Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97



Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ABC, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

Playoff series preview

