Watch NBA Playoff games 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

It's hard to believe, but some NBA playoff series look like they're starting to draw to a close. The Warriors and Pelicans both took commanding 3-0 leads on Thursday, and the Raptors and Celtics will try to do the same during Friday's slate. Make sure you know how to watch each game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Toronto Raptors (59-23) vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards (43-39)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106
  • Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119
  • Game 3 in Washington: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN2, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 4 in Washington: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
  • Game 5 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Washington: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Toronto: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Boston Celtics (55-27) vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks (44-38)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107
  • Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106
  • Game 3 in Milwaukee: Friday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 4 in Milwaukee: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 5 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Milwaukee: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers (52-30) vs. No. 6 Miami Heat (44-38)

Playoff series preview

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers (48-34)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80
  • Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 
  • Game 3 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 4 in Indianapolis: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App  
  • Game 5 in Cleveland: TBA
  • Game 6 in Indianapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Cleveland: TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

No. 1 Houston Rockets (65-17) vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves (47-35)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
  • Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
  • Game 3 in Minneapolis: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 4 in Minneapolis: Monday, April 23, 8 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App  
  • Game 5 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Minneapolis: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: TBA (if necessary)

No. 2 Golden State Warriors (58-24) vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs (47-35)

Playoff series preview

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers (49-33) vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans (48-34)

Playoff series preview

No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder (48-34) vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz (48-34)

Playoff series preview

  • Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
  • Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95
  • Game 3 in Utah: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App  
  • Game 4 in Utah: Monday, April 23, 10:30 p.m. ET, TV: TNT, Stream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App  
  • Game 5 in Oklahoma City: TBA 
  • Game 6 in Utah: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oklahoma City: TBA (if necessary)
