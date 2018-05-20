Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, dates, times, schedules, series matchups, bracket

With just a month left in the NBA season there isn't much time to miss games. Luckily, we have a schedule of every game left. On Sunday the Cavaliers got a big win in Game 3 to put the series at 2-1 in favor of the Celtics, and on Sunday the Warriors and Rockets will each look to take control of the series. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

