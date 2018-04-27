Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
We've got our first Game 7, and the 2018 NBA playoffs have officially arrived. It's going to be a crazy atmosphere in Boston on Saturday, but first we have three pivotal Game 6s to watch on Friday. The Wizards, Pacers and Thunder will all try to extend their series, while the Raptors, Cavaliers and Jazz will look to move on to the next round.
Make sure you know how to watch every game online.
All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Wizards 106, Raptors 98
- Game 5 in Toronto: Raptors 108, Wizards 98
- Game 6 in Washington: Friday, April 27, 7 p.m. ET, ESPNews
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Bucks 97, Celtics 86
- Game 7 in Boston: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, 76ers 103 | Botkin: Wade turns back the clock
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: 76ers 106, Heat 102 | Herbert: Everything the Sixers overcame
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: 76ers 104, Heat 91
First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90 Herbert: Cavs' nightmare second half
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
- Game 5 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 95
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 7 in Cleveland: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105 | Forgrave: Wolves' win gives fans hope
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100 | Forgrave: Rockets' perfect fourth
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 122, Timberwolves 104
First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors answer physical counterpunch
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Spurs 103, Warriors 90
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 99, Spurs 91 | Ward-Henninger: Spurs were Warriors' perfect warm-up
First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans wins series 4-0
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102 | Barnewall: Playoff Rondo looks to finish
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102 | Skiver: Pelicans have unleashed Mirotic
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Pelicans 131, Trail Blazers 123 | Ward-Henninger: Should Warriors worry?
First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame
- Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102
- Game 4 in Utah: Jazz 116, Thunder 96 | Bizarre wrong call against Jazz
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 107, Jazz 99
- Game 6 in Utah: Friday, April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 7 in Oklahoma City: Sunday, April 29, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Oakland: TBA
- Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
