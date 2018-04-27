Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups, bracket

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

We've got our first Game 7, and the 2018 NBA playoffs have officially arrived. It's going to be a crazy atmosphere in Boston on Saturday, but first we have three pivotal Game 6s to watch on Friday. The Wizards, Pacers and Thunder will all try to extend their series, while the Raptors, Cavaliers and Jazz will look to move on to the next round. 

Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Western Conference

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
  • Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Oakland: TBA
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-rockets-win.jpg
Igor Mello/CBS Sports
