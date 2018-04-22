Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, dates, times, series matchups

We officially have our first team in the second round of the NBA playoffs, after Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans completed a surprising sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Pelicans could be joined by the Golden State Warriors, who have the opportunity to complete their own sweep against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNTDrama.com or TNT App For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92

Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101



Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97



Game 4 in San Antonio: Sunday, April 22, 3:30 p.m. ET, TV: ABC, Stream: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



ABC, WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)



Game 6 in San Antonio: TBA (if necessary)



Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)

