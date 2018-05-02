Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
Game 1s of the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs are in the books, as the conference semifinals kick into high gear. There's plenty of action still to come. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.
All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
- For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 -- OT | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101
- Game 2 in Boston: Thursday, May 3, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6:00 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)
Western Conference
Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96
- Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
2018 NBA Playoffs bracket
