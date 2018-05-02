Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, schedule, times, dates, series matchups, bracket

Game 1s of the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs are in the books, as the conference semifinals kick into high gear. There's plenty of action still to come. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

All the games will be carried on four TV channels -- TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



TNTDrama.com or TNT App For NBA TV games: fuboTV (Try for free)



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 -- OT | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1



Game 2 in Toronto: Thursday, May 3, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday, May 5, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5 in Toronto: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Toronto: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101



Game 2 in Boston: Thursday, May 3, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Philadelphia: Saturday, May 5, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Philadelphia: Monday, May 7, 6:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday, May 9, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Philadelphia: Friday, May 11, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, TBA (if necessary)

Western Conference

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Utah: Friday, May 4, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Utah: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)



Game 6 in Utah: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Playoff series breakdown

Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace

Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116

Game 3 in New Orleans: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in New Orleans: Sunday, May 6, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Game 5 in Oakland: Tuesday, May 8, TBA, TNT (if necessary)



Game 6 in New Orleans: Thursday, May 10, TBA, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Oakland: Monday, May 14, TBA, TNT (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

