Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, series matchups, times, dates, schedules, bracket

Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV

If there's one thing we've learned over the first two games of the conference finals, it's that we don't want to miss a second of the action. Whether it's the surprising Celtics dominating the defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets taking it to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, you're going to want to make sure you know how to watch every game online.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports
