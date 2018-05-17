Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, series matchups, times, dates, schedules, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
If there's one thing we've learned over the first two games of the conference finals, it's that we don't want to miss a second of the action. Whether it's the surprising Celtics dominating the defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets taking it to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, you're going to want to make sure you know how to watch every game online.
The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Herbert: Celtics show Cavs this series will be different
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Western Conference
Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106 | Botkin: Warriors make Game 1 statement
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 127, Warriors 105 | Ward-Henninger: Curry goes cold as Rockets regain form
- Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
