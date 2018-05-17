Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, series matchups, times, dates, schedules, bracket

If there's one thing we've learned over the first two games of the conference finals, it's that we don't want to miss a second of the action. Whether it's the surprising Celtics dominating the defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers or the Houston Rockets taking it to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, you're going to want to make sure you know how to watch every game online.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Herbert: Celtics show Cavs this series will be different

Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

