Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, times, dates, schedules, series matchups, bracket

Goodbye second round, hello conference finals. NBA fans are in for a big treat, with the league's four best teams battling it out for a trip to the NBA Finals. We'll kick things off with the Celtics and Cavaliers on Sunday, and that will be followed by the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Monday. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV). 

Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 in Boston: Monday May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
  • Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

  • Game 1 in Houston: Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-rockets-warriors.jpg
NBA Playoff bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports
