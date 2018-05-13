Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, times, dates, schedules, series matchups, bracket
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
Goodbye second round, hello conference finals. NBA fans are in for a big treat, with the league's four best teams battling it out for a trip to the NBA Finals. We'll kick things off with the Celtics and Cavaliers on Sunday, and that will be followed by the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Monday. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.
The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).
- For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App
- For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App
Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 2 in Boston: Monday May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)
Western Conference
Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 in Houston: Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)
