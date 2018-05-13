Watch NBA Playoffs 2018 online: Live stream, times, dates, schedules, series matchups, bracket

Goodbye second round, hello conference finals. NBA fans are in for a big treat, with the league's four best teams battling it out for a trip to the NBA Finals. We'll kick things off with the Celtics and Cavaliers on Sunday, and that will be followed by the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Monday. Make sure you know how to watch every game online.

The remainder of the playoff games will be carried on three TV channels the rest of the way -- TNT, ESPN and ABC -- and there are also plenty of streaming options for you cord-cutters out there (or those of you who just aren't near a TV).

For ESPN and ABC games: WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App



WatchESPN.com or Watch ESPN App For TNT games: TNTDrama.com or TNT App



Below we've listed each series, along with the schedule and how to watch every game online. Welcome to the 2018 NBA playoffs!

Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 2 in Boston: Monday May 15, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3 in Cleveland: Saturday May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 4 in Cleveland: Monday May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Game 5 in Boston: Wednesday May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 6 in Cleveland: Friday May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Game 7 in Boston: Sunday May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN (if necessary)

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 in Houston: Monday, May 14, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2 in Houston: Wednesday May 16, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3 in Oakland: Sunday May 20, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4 in Oakland: Tuesday May 22, 9 p.m. ET, TNT



Game 5 in Houston: Thursday May 24, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Game 6 in Oakland: Saturday May 26, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

Game 7 in Houston: Monday May 28, 9 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

