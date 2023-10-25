The NBA is holding its inaugural in-season tournament that is slated to begin on Nov. 3. In an effort to promote the in-season tournament, the league turned to "The Sopranos" actor Michael Imperioli and used the theme from the film "Ocean Eleven" in a new commercial.

"Ocean's Eleven" was based on a heist in Las Vegas, which is where the semifinals and championship game of the tournament are scheduled to take place.

In the national spot, Imperioli narrates how Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, Julius Randle, Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green, and Darius Garland are in a casino and looking to steal the NBA Cup. The NBA Cup is the trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the tournament, which will be crowned on Dec. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

At the end of the commercial, Imperioli ends up with the NBA Cup in his possession.

"Looks like you're all going to have to play for it," Imperioli says as the commercial ends.

"We've launched what we believe is a comprehensive and engaging program to promote this new tournament," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said on Wednesday. "We hope these efforts get fans as excited as we are about this new competition."

Silver has previously compared the in-season tournament to what the soccer world does with the Champions League.