WATCH: Nets' D'Angelo Russell nutmegs Nikola Vucevic twice in the same game

It looks like Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell is enjoying his new home.

In his first three games since being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers over the summer, Russell averaged 21.0 points, 7.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 51 percent. He kept up his hot shooting during Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic, knocking down his first four 3-pointers, but it was his passing that drew the most attention.

In the first half, Russell bounced a pocket pass between the legs of Magic center Nikola Vucevic to hit a rolling Jarrett Allen, who (unfortunately) was unable to complete the dunk.

D'Angelo Russell just passed under Vucevic's leg. Special pic.twitter.com/PhkrTsfspW — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 24, 2017

And in the second half, just to prove it wasn't an accident, Russell did it to Vucevic again. This time Timofey Mozgov completed the dunk.

D'Angelo Russell with the NUTMEG on Nikola Vucevic! 😱 pic.twitter.com/pQWbJDYCmx — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 25, 2017

The best part is that now Vucevic is going to be self-conscious about having his legs spread too far apart on pick-and-roll defense, which could lead to some hilarious videos. We'll have to wait and see.

In any case it appears that Russell is ready to take over as the team's point guard after Jeremy Lin suffered a season-ending injury on opening night.