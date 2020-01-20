Watch Nets vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Philadelphia 28-16; Brooklyn 18-23

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Philadelphia is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Brooklyn is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The 76ers came out on top in a nail-biter against the New York Knicks on Saturday, sneaking past 90-87. It was another big night for PG Ben Simmons, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Brooklyn on Saturday, and boy were they were right. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia's win brought them up to 28-16 while Brooklyn's loss pulled them down to 18-23. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.9 on average. As for the Nets, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them third in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.94

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Philadelphia have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.