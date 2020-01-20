Watch Nets vs. 76ers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Nets vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Philadelphia 28-16; Brooklyn 18-23
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Philadelphia is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Brooklyn is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
The 76ers came out on top in a nail-biter against the New York Knicks on Saturday, sneaking past 90-87. It was another big night for PG Ben Simmons, who had 21 points and eight assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Brooklyn on Saturday, and boy were they were right. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not have his best game; he finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Philadelphia's win brought them up to 28-16 while Brooklyn's loss pulled them down to 18-23. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia rank second in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.9 on average. As for the Nets, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.80%, which places them third in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $32.94
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 15 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 15, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Dec 15, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91
